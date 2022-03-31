Oscar nominee to attend Fastnet Film Festival in May

Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds will be in conversation with Siobhán McSweeney of Derry Girls fame at this year’s Fastnet Film Festival in Schull.

The Belfast-born actor, who was nominated for an actor for his performance in Kenneth Brannagh’s Belfast, will be attending the festival – which runs from May 25th to 29th – to promote his movie The Man in the Hat.

It’s the directorial debut of Stephen Warbeck who will also be attending this year’s festival.

According to Stephen Warbeck, the movie follows Ciarán’s character in a series of eccentric encounters.

Stephen, who won an Academy Award for his Shakespeare in Love score, said the movie is largely silent but features regular bursts of music which becomes part of the narrative.

The inclusion of the movies is part of the festival’s focus on Music in Film. Stephen Warbeck has also agreed to run a Composition Masterclass, moderated by Maurice Seezer.