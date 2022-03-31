News

Oscar nominee to attend Fastnet Film Festival in May

March 31st, 2022 2:41 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Ciarán Hinds is one of the big names attending this year's Fastnet Film Festival in Schull.

Share this article

Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds will be in conversation with Siobhán McSweeney of Derry Girls fame at this year’s Fastnet Film Festival in Schull.

The Belfast-born actor, who was nominated for an actor for his performance in Kenneth Brannagh’s Belfast, will be attending the festival – which runs from May 25th to 29th – to promote his movie The Man in the Hat.

It’s the directorial debut of Stephen Warbeck who will also be attending this year’s festival.

According to Stephen Warbeck, the movie follows Ciarán’s character in a series of eccentric encounters.

Stephen, who won an Academy Award for his Shakespeare in Love score, said the movie is largely silent but features regular bursts of music which becomes part of the narrative.

The inclusion of the movies is part of the festival’s focus on Music in Film. Stephen Warbeck has also agreed to run a Composition Masterclass, moderated by Maurice Seezer. 

 

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.