Ortús Chamber Music Festival returns to Dripsey

THE Ortús Chamber Music Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary with concerts and events across Cork city and county, with Dripsey Castle Estate one of the venues.

The Ortús Festival was set up in 2016 by childhood friends Sinéad O’Halloran and Mairéad Hickey, they share a strong desire to bring the best musicians to Cork, and this year’s festival fulfils that desire with many of the world’s finest classical and trad musicians.

The festival takes place from February 27th to March 2nd, and comes to the ballroom of Dripsey Castle Estate on Friday, February 28th at 7.30pm.

The spectacular feature will host the renowned Marmen Quartet performing Mozart and Irish composer Sam Perkin followed by Strung.

The Marmen quartet is a string quartet based in the UK which features Ortús festival co-founder and cellist Sinead O’Halloran with Johannes Marmén (violin), Laia Valentin Braun (violin) and Bryony Gibson-Cornish (viola).

The debut album from the Marmen, who have been signed to the record label BIS, will be released later this month.

Strung are Lucia MacPartlin and Maria Ryan (violins), Kaitlin Cullen-Verhuez (cello) and Luke Howard (piano) and specialise in a fusion of traditional Irish and classical music and Lucia and Maria’s fiddle duo.

Other venues which will host concerts include Blackrock Castle, Sirius Arts Centre Cobh and in a variety of venues in Cork City - the Aula Maxima in UCC, the MTU Cork School of Music and St Peter’s Cork.

The festival opens on Wednesday February 25th with a lunchtime concert at St Peter’s Cork featuring young talented musicians who won the MTU Cork School of Music’s Advanced Recital and Vanbrugh Chamber Music Competition.

See Ortúsfestival.ie