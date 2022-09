Met Eireann has issued the following severe weather warning for Cork and Waterford from 3am tomorrow morning.

Persistent heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms will cause disruption and localised flooding.

Event : Orange Rain

: Orange Rain Severity : Orange

: Orange Valid from : Sun. 11/09 @ 3AM

: Sun. 11/09 @ 3AM Valid to : Mon. 12/09 @ 3AM

: Mon. 12/09 @ 3AM Affected Areas: Cork, Waterford