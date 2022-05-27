Open shelves: dusty but so delightful!

THERE’S lots of easy things you can do to make a small kitchen feel larger.

Removing all or some of the wall cabinets might be the best option, as it’s a great way to open up the visual space and the kitchen will appear larger than it actually is.

Plenty of light in a small kitchen is so important and wall cabinets can sometimes cast shadows over the worktops, making the area feel darker than necessary, so removing them can really open up the space.

If you are worried about losing storage by removing the wall cabinets, then consider open shelves in their place.

You will need to have a depth of at least 30cm to hold a plate or other wide items.

Open shelving also allows you to easily change the decor by mixing up what’s displayed on them, helping your small kitchen feel new and fresh.

My top tip though is to choose the same colour for your shelves as your walls. This can help the shelves to visually disappear, creating an airy vibe and letting your stylish dishes and decorative items stand out.

The only downfall of the open shelf is they take a little more organising and you will need to do a little extra dusting, but it is worth it it for the overall look.

