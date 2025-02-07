Open day in Ellen Hutchins room at UCC on Saturday

There will be an open day this Saturday, February 8th at the Ellen Hutchins Reading Room at UCC in Cork with free, drop-in activities for six-year-olds up to adults.

This is a joint event of UCC’s Environmental Research Institute and the Bantry-based Ellen Hutchins Festival, named in recognition of the Ballylickey botanist.

Visitors can use microscopes to see the amazing miniature world of lichens, or to look closely at leaves and learn how to describe their shapes.

They can also explore a seaweed herbarium and be shown how to make seaweed specimens.

In a nod to Ellen’s era, they can also learn to write with a quill pen and ink.

The event is on from 10.30am to 12.30pm at T23 XE10 with plenty of parking.

See www.ellenhutchins.com for more.