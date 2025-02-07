On This Day In...1972: County Cork united in mourning for Derry dead

Welcome to On This Day In..., a special feature where we dig back through the archives to bring you memorable front page stories from the past.

On the 5th of February, 1972, the people of West Cork marched in solidarity with the thirteen men who were killed on Bloody Sunday.

Lead by an ITGWU (Irish Transport and General Workers Union), group, the people of Skibbereen set off from Rossa Park in opposition of the atrocities committed in Derry.

The Southern Star report reads:

'Business in Skibbereen came to a complete standstill on Wednesday as hundreds of citizens paid tribute and their last respects to our departed countrymen in Derry.

An estimated 3,500 marched to the cathedral where a special mass was offered for the thirteen men so brutally shot in Derry on Sunday.'

Following the mass, the crowd marched to the square to hear an address by Frank McCarthy, Skibbereen U.D.C Chairman.

In the report, it is also noted that Cork G.A.A clubs raised a combined £8,600 in aid of Northern releif.

Mr McCarthy read out loud a resolution to be sent to Derry expressing the town's 'abhorrence of a situation that resulted in the deaths of thirteen innocent civilians.'

