Old water mains in Innishannon and Ballinhassig to be replaced

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that works are underway to replace old and damaged water mains along the N71 from Innishannon Water Treatment Plant to Ballinhassig village.

Along the N71 from Innishannon Water Treatment Plant to Ballinhassig village, including sections of the L2231, R589, L2036 and L2037, their crews will install 10km of new, modern pipes. The works will strengthen the local water network and reduce disruption to homes and businesses.

The existing pipes were prone to bursts and leaks, leading to supply interruptions and the loss of treated drinking water, a valuable resource we all depend on.

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Jack Cronin, Programme Manager, Uisce Éireann, said that these upgrades will help stop leakage and give the community in Innishannon and Ballinhassig greater confidence in their water supply for years to come.

“Every pipe we replace is guided by one clear goal: providing a water supply people can count on. These improvements make a difference every single day, in every tap and home throughout the community. By focusing on delivering a more reliable supply, we’re helping to build a stronger, more resilient water service for the people of Innishannon and Ballinhassig, now and for generations to come.”

Works are expected to begin next week and will include installing new water service connections from the public water main on the road to customers’ property boundaries and linking them to the customers’ water supply.

The project is being delivered by Ward and Burke on behalf of Uisce Éireann with completion expected by July 2027.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

"We have measures in place to keep disruption to an absolute minimum. Two-way traffic will be maintained on the N71. Localised road closures and traffic management will be required on other roads as works progress. Local and emergency access will be maintained."