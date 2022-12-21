Nuclear energy moves closer

CYNICS would be forgiven for wondering about the timing of the announcement about progress into the science of nuclear energy this week.

US Department of Energy officials unveiled what they called a major accomplishment in nuclear fusion saying that, for the first time ever, their scientists had produced more energy from nuclear fusion than the energy used to power the experiment.

The US energy secretary said this now moves the world a step closer to the possibility of zero-carbon and abundant fusion energy powering society.

It may be some time away, but while the world is grappling with energy issues right now, this news could not have come sooner. And it reopens the debate on the virtue – or otherwise – of nuclear energy.