Not much hope for Castletownbere junction

A WEST Cork councillor concerned about road safety and traffic issues in the heart of Castletownbere said she was asked by one ‘irate’ business owner to withdraw her motion after the agenda for last week’s West Cork Municipal District were circulated to councillors beforehand.

Fine Gael Councillor Caroline Cronin refused, as she said she was aiming to highlight the necessity for improved safety and more parking in the town.

She had sought an update on the status of the Castletownbere Transportations Study and Traffic Management Plan, which was originally delivered in 2018.

She also sought a timeline on the works which are to be carried out at the SuperValu junction, a pinch point for pedestrians and other road users in recent times.

‘The community in Castletownbere are looking for clarity on any planned improvements to road safety. Traffic there can be chaotic and parking even worse. I feel for pedestrians, especially the elderly, wheelchair users or for anyone pushing children in strollers or pushing trolley load of shopping,’ said Cllr Cronin.

She said that when she does visit Castletownbere, she often finds herself helping someone to cross the street, especially at the SuperValu junction which she pointed out is particularly dangerous.

‘This junction is also close to the local RNLI Lifeboat station, where it is crucial for the crew to have unobstructed access at all times.’

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) said some progress has been made on the traffic plan but there is more to do, and said Co-Action have told him that it’s an ‘absolute nightmare’ for wheelchair users trying to move about the town.

‘The amount of traffic on the road is considerable, especially as it’s the biggest fishing port in the country,’ he said.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) said two proposed raised tables will increase the safety of pedestrians but stressed that it’s also important to retain as much parking as they can in the town centre, while Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) also supported the motion pointing out there has to be a public consultation on the planned works.

‘We need to work with the people here and we can’t get rid of parking spaces,’ he said.

In a written reply to councillors, Castletownbere area engineer Aidan Prendergast said the Council’s regional and local roads design office has been ‘assiduously’ developing a comprehensive plan for the junction of the R-571 and R-572 at SuperValu.

Saying an ‘exhaustive process of design’ had taken place, Mr Prendergast said there were many ‘competing requirements’ because of pedestrians, safety, traffic, and parking.

However, he added that the finalised design would require a Part 8 planning process (which involves public input) if it progressed, as well substantial funding; they currently do not have a timeline for the works.

However, there was some small piece of good news, as the local are office intends to resurface all the streets of Castletownbere over the next three years, ‘with main street being resurfaced from the playground to the Square in 2025.’

To that, Cllr Cronin pointed out that the town needs more than resurfacing.