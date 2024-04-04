North Street woman accused of drug-dealing

A SKIBBEREEN woman has been sent forward on a signed guilty plea to the next sitting of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on seven drug-related charges.

Aisling Ring (28) of 50 North Street, Skibbereen, was legally represented at the local district court by solicitor Colette McCarthy.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said one of the seven charges alleges that the accused was engaged in money laundering.

The first charge brought by Gda Shannon Ryan for the prosecution alleges that the accused had a controlled drug, namely LSD, at 50 North Street on September 25th, 2022, in her possession.

The second charge – which relates to the same date and location – contains an allegation of ‘preparation’ of a controlled drug. The third charge alleges that the accused was in possession of cannabis. And the fourth charge alleges she was in possession of MDMA.

The fifth charge alleges that the accused was in possession of €2,150 cash, knowing it to be the proceeds of criminal conduct, which in layman’s terms is an offence of money laundering.

Aisling Ring has also been charged with possession of cocaine; and possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply.

The accused was granted free legal aid for representation she received in the district court, as well as one junior and one senior counsel in the circuit court.

She was released on her own bail bond of €5,000, but Judge James McNulty indicated that no cash was required.