Normal People’s ‘Connell’ a big coup for Schull film fest

THIS year’s Fastnet Film Festival has landed a coup with big-name visitors, including Oscar-nominated Ciarán Hinds and Stephen Rea, and the star of lockdown TV hit Normal People, Paul Mescal.

The festival, in Schull from May 25th to 29th, was launched last week at Crane Lane Theatre in Cork City.

Speakers at the event included festival director and former film censor John Kelleher and writer/director Gerry Stembridge. As well as the big-name visitors, there will be 50 additional participating guests in this year’s line-up including Aisling Walsh, Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn (stars of Conversations With Friends).