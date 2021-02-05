Noreen is appointed as assistant manager of Bantry Credit Union

BANTRY Credit Union has appointed Noreen Cronin as their new Assistant Manager. From Ardnacloughy in Ballylickey, Noreen is a long-serving staff member at the credit union having celebrated her 20th work anniversary in May 2020.

Chairperson Eddie Mullins said that the board of directors were delighted to announce the appointment, which they believed would be hugely popular with both members and staff alike. ‘Noreen has long been recognised as a tremendous asset to the credit union. Her knowledge of the credit union’s operations is second to none. That, combined with her empathy with members, her work ethic and her dedication, make Noreen the ideal candidate for this important position.’

Noreen is well qualified in the areas of credit union and financial services, and holds a number of professional certificates and diplomas from the LIA/UCD.

Noreen succeeds Siobhán Geoghegan, who has moved on to take up a position as compliance officer with Global Shares in Clonakilty. Thanking Siobhán for her dedicated and valuable service during the past five years, Mr Mullins said: ‘Siobhán’s contribution to the development of Bantry Credit Union during these recent years of change is greatly appreciated. On behalf of the Board, BOC and staff, I wish her every success in her new career.’