Non-life threatening injuries after Rosscarbery collision

May 18th, 2025 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Non-life threatening injuries after Rosscarbery collision Image
A helicopter was called to the scene on Saturday evening.

A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a road traffic collision by a petrol station on the N71 outside of Rosscarbery on Saturday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, between a motorcycle and a car, at approximately 6:40pm on Saturday, 17th of May. A helicopter was called to the scene.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result.

 

*****

