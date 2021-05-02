No working loos were available for pregnant women

THREE pregnant women were unable to use a public toilet in Crosshaven last weekend because it was broken, a meeting of the local authority heard this week.

Councillors kicked up a stink about the lack of public toilets at beaches and popular tourist spots, especially with crowds out and about enjoying the good weather last weekend.

Cllr Liam Quaide (GP) said the lack of public toilets is a major inconvenience in many busy parts of Cork county and has become even more relevant now that hospitality venues are closed.

‘We need public toilets to be maintained in busy tourist spots for public health reasons so that they can safely operate. They are also essential for the maintenance of Blue Flag Status,’ said Cllr Quaide.

Cllr Audrey Buckley (FF) said it is ‘disgraceful in this day and age’ that they don’t have public toilets in many areas and called for more funding to be allocated.

‘At least three pregnant women were unable to use the public toilet in Crosshaven last weekend because it was broken and it’s just not good enough,’ said Cllr Buckley.

‘Because a lot of the businesses are closed now, there is lot of arguments and abuse being thrown at staff in a local shop over using a toilet there.’

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG), who seconded the motion, said he had never seen so many people queuing outside public toilets at beaches last weekend.

‘In some cases it’s a question of having no toilets at all at some of the beaches. We need portable toilets and there’s a health issue involved too. I don’t know where people can go to the toilet?’ asked Cllr Murphy.

Meanwhile, Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) suggested that the Council could engage with hotels and restaurants about the public using their toilets which would be cheaper for the Council in the long run.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said there are 61 public toilets around Cork, but that they will look at increasing toilet facilities in busy tourist spots around the county.

Mr Lucey also said that ‘personal behaviour’ also needs to come into play for people using the toilets.