No windfarm in Gougane Barra

LOCALS in Gougane Barra have welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse planning permission for a controversial windfarm.

Cork County Council had refused planning permission to Wingleaf Ltd for the windfarm but An Bord Pleanála overturned the decision. Locals sought a High Court judicial review into the application which wasn’t contested by An Bord Pleanála. The case went back to the planning body this week for confirmation that the board had finally refused planning permission.

Neil Lucey of the Gougane Barra Hotel said he was delighted with the result. ‘We feel that justice has been done, common sense prevails and democracy was restored in this situation,’ he said.