No stone unturned for wedding on Cape Clear

THE ancient Wedding Stones on Cape Clear Island were the setting for the marriage of Ciara Tooher and Pat Bob O’Regan.

Pat, who is from Schull, is no stranger to the island as he is called upon by the farming community regularly to service Cape’s vintage tractors.

Ciara and Pat, along with their wedding guests, travelled in style aboard the Carraig Aonair to the island on the morning of their wedding.

The couple said they were deeply moved by the welcome they received on arrival.

Every aspect of the wedding was spectacular. There was even an extraordinary display of David Brown tractors – vehicles that Pat has worked on over the years.