No quiz for Graham but new dog show at Ahakista

July 28th, 2024 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Local artist Annabel Langrish with quizmaster Graham Norton at the Ahakista Festival on Friday night. The recently-married host was in fine form, as usual, for the popular quiz event. (Photo: Tony McElhinney)

AFTER years of hosting the annual Ahakista Festival table quiz, BBC presenter Graham Norton is taking a well-earned break this year.

However, the organises promise that the weekend will be ‘just as exciting’ with a line-up of fantastic events and activities for everyone to enjoy.

Heading the weekend is the talented John Spillane, who will be performing at Ahakista Church on Friday evening, August 2nd.

A few tickets are still available for sale at the two bars in Ahakista (Arundels and Tin Pub) and on Saturday there will be a guided walk on the Sheep’s Head, with a treasure hunt for kids.

This year there will be a new addition to the festival – a dog show at 4pm on Saturday at the Cabin, and Sunday will see water sport activities and the famous raft race from the beach.

To wrap up the weekend, there will be a family fun day with lots of activities in the garden of the Tin Pub, and there will be live music in both Arundels by the Pier and The Tin Pub.

For more see Ahakista Festival on Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected].

