'No French link' in Sophie murder; Unmasked gran back in court; Cameron murder: teen in court; Phil Healy rubber-stamps her dominance; New county mayor Gillian Coughlan on politics, work and family 

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• 'No French link' in Sophie murder

• Unmasked gran back in court

• Vintners react to indoor dining plan

• Durrus gets a timely facelift

• Cameron murder: teen in court

In Sport:

• Phil Healy rubber-stamps her dominance with double gold

• Keith Cronin to make comeback this weekend

• Bandon AC's Fionn Harrington is one to watch

• Dunmanway knock Drinagh out of cup

In Life & Community:

• The new county mayor, Bandon's Gillian Coughlan on politics, work and family

• Emma Connolly's parenting summer survival guide

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JULY 1st