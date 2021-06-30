News

'No French link' in Sophie murder; Unmasked gran back in court; Cameron murder: teen in court; Phil Healy rubber-stamps her dominance; New county mayor Gillian Coughlan on politics, work and family 

June 30th, 2021 9:44 PM

By Southern Star Team

In News:

• 'No French link' in Sophie murder
• Unmasked gran back in court
• Vintners react to indoor dining plan
• Durrus gets a timely facelift
• Cameron murder: teen in court

In Sport:

• Phil Healy rubber-stamps her dominance with double gold
• Keith Cronin to make comeback this weekend
• Bandon AC's Fionn Harrington is one to watch
• Dunmanway knock Drinagh out of cup

In Life & Community:

• The new county mayor, Bandon's Gillian Coughlan on politics, work and family
• Emma Connolly's parenting summer survival guide

