'No French link' in Sophie murder; Unmasked gran back in court; Cameron murder: teen in court; Phil Healy rubber-stamps her dominance; New county mayor Gillian Coughlan on politics, work and family 

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• 'No French link' in Sophie murder
• Unmasked gran back in court
• Vintners react to indoor dining plan
• Durrus gets a timely facelift
• Cameron murder: teen in court
In Sport:
• Phil Healy rubber-stamps her dominance with double gold
• Keith Cronin to make comeback this weekend
• Bandon AC's Fionn Harrington is one to watch
• Dunmanway knock Drinagh out of cup
In Life & Community:
• The new county mayor, Bandon's Gillian Coughlan on politics, work and family
• Emma Connolly's parenting summer survival guide
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1