No bite for harbourmaster job

A RECRUITMENT drive to appoint a harbourmaster at Castletownbere Fishery Harbour Centre is currently underway – for the third time in a year.

Former harbourmaster, Cormac McGinley, retired on March 26th 2021 after 10 years in charge, but despite three advertising campaigns, his successor has yet to be appointed.

According to the latest recruitment campaign the position comes with responsibility for the safe and efficient operation of the harbour, as well as the management and maintenance of the harbour and its installations. Other duties include the enforcement of by-laws, rules and regulations and the collection of all monies due to the Department of Marine. The Harbourmaster will be expected to contribute constructively to the development of the harbour and its facilities and is the person of responsibility for the buildings held within the Fishery Harbour Centre.

The successful applicant will also be expected to be able to act on their own initiative and keep headquarters informed of any matter that may require attention of action.

The closing date for receipts of applications is Tuesday July 12th.