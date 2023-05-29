No bins in Inchydoney ? That’s simply rubbish!

EDITOR – I WOULD like to express my concern about the lack of bins at my local beach of Inchydoney. During the summer myself and my friends meet there.

Here, there is lots of access to small businesses/pop-ups that sell pizza, drinks and hot beverages like tea and coffee.

After consuming the pizza, coffee etc we soon realised there was no access to a bin to put the rubbish into. Often we have to bring this rubbish home. Inchydoney is also a popular beach for sea swimmers who go swimming all year round including the cold winter months such as December and January.

After their swim in the cold sea they would often get a hot beverage to warm themselves up and again they are having to bring these disposable cups home. This is very disappointing as Inchydoney is a popular beach to visit. In the summer lots of tourists come to the beach, as well as locals. This can cause littering as a result.

So I ask, aren’t we trying to prevent and stop climate change by not littering? If there is simply no access to public rubbish bins how can we enjoy having something to eat or drink at the beach?

May I suggest a possible solution – place at least four public rubbish bins near the footpaths and benches. One at the car park towards the right side when you are facing the beach. One by every bench where people meet and sit to have a refreshment. And finally one by the Virgin Mary’s bank (by the lifeguard hut).

Ciara Barrett,

Clonakilty.

Asylum numbers may force a rethink on EU

EDITOR – Sooner or later our government and possibly our people in a referendum will have to either accept a growing influx of migrants and asylum seekers, or leave the EU as the UK did.

The events in Inch in Co Clare recently proved this.

There have been other anti-immigrant/asylum campaigns in our country and they are growing in frequency and degree of resistance.

There are major problems with settled communities accepting significant numbers of asylum seekers with cultural shock involved plus resistance. The argument that we would be a target for asylum seekers and emigrants from the EU in lieu of the UK may be correct in its projection.

One of the main reasons why the British got out of the EU was to control immigration and asylum seekers, without having EU obligations to do so. Our government cannot control emigration in any shape, or from the EU, unless it leaves like Brexit.

It’s all very well for our Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to insist that racial ‘opposition to emigrants and asylum seekers cannot be accepted’ in the world of political correctness, but reality could be a very different matter and appears to be.

We cannot ignore the possibility that emigrant and asylum issues associated with the EU may, with the passage of time and notable protests, force us to reconsider our position in the EU.

Maurice Fitzgerald,

Shanbally.

It’s time to pump more funds into rural Ireland

EDITOR – I would sincerely ask our elected representatives throughout Munster to call on the Minister for Finance to seriously invest a large portion of the billions available to him in rural Ireland infrastructure.

This is longer than I can remember overdue. It would be far more financially beneficial to everybody, to the motorist, the trucker, as it would be a massive saving to them through garage repairs and tyres etc.

It would be better than a few euro in an income tax return. Rural Ireland has been left light years behind our cities, including our capital, hence we have the massive housing problem that we have today. It is time to catch up and rebuild rural Ireland – that is why we elect deputies to Dáil Eireann.

We have Ireland’s southern riviera here in West Cork.

We can produce year-round holidays if we adjust to our climate conditions, but we must have the proper infrastructure.

Without it, we are simply banging our heads off a wall.

Michael O’Sullivan,

Kilkinnikin Upper,

Allihies.

Seeking relatives of John ‘Whitehead’ Murphy

EDITOR – I am currently conducting research for a book that I have been writing about the life of my great uncle, John Kent of Fermoy.

Kent was a Fenian dynamiter who took part in a conspiracy in Birmingham in 1883. One of Kent’s co-conspirators was John Cadogan Murphy, from Assolas, near Kanturk, otherwise known as ‘Whitehead’ Murphy. I am seeking to connect with any relatives of Whitehead Murphy who could help with my research.

Any information would be greatly appreciated. I can be contacted at the address below or via my email [email protected].

Laura Doyle,

Beechfield Estate,

Fermoy.

Discarding your snack papers is simply not okay

EDITOR – I found several items scattered along the ditch on the road where we live, in Ardkitt East near Enniskeane.

It looks as though someone bought a snack and then threw their rubbish out the window when they were done.

There’s the remains of milky tea in discarded milk cartons and a used tea bag in a jam jar.

I can’t understand how anyone can think this is okay. I know it’s not earth-shattering news, but it is certainly earth-damaging.

Anne Kelly,

Enniskeane.

Nobody ‘nose’ who might be watching you, Leo!

EDITOR – Some concern was expressed about the posts by Matt Barrett, partner of Leo Varadkar, in reference to the recent Coronation of King Charles III. Add to this the video circulated of Leo picking his nose while entering Westminster Abbey. Shameful behaviour from two educated people.

Michael Moriarty,

Rochestown.