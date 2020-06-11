Nissan introduces car scrappage scheme

NISSAN has introduced a car scrappage scheme to help daily commuters who are uncomfortable about using public transport and who are weighing up the cost of returning to private car use in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, writes Trish Whelan.

The scheme offers new car buyers a minimum of €3,000 for their old car. Mr McCarthy says Covid-19 has changed attitudes to public transport in favour of private car use and consumers who have cancelled holidays and saved money during the crisis are now thinking of using that money to buy a new car.

Many parents are also thinking of helping their children to buy a new car rather than taking buses or trains, he says, especially where their children will be returning to commuting over longer distances to places of work and education.

The scheme is also available for light commercial vehicles guaranteeing €3,000 off the price of a new NV300, €4,000 off an NV400 or Qashqai van and €5,000 off an X-Trail or Navara.

Nissan has also redesigned its showrooms to protect visiting customers and to meet all social distancing guidelines. Services are also available remotely including trade-in valuations, test drive at home facilities, online finance applications, online payment transactions and contactless delivery.