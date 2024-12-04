Southern Star Ltd. logo
Nighttime water restrictions lifted in Clonakilty following Storm Bert

December 4th, 2024 4:54 PM

By Southern Star Team

Nighttime water restrictions lifted in Clonakilty following Storm Bert Image

NIGHTTIME water restrictions in place in Clonakilty have been lifted.

These restrictions were necessary to maintain water levels in the reservoir following Storm Bert.

The measures were put in place to ensure sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours.

Uisce Éireann will continue to monitor water levels and ensure that customers are updated should any further restrictions be required.

Uisce Éireann thanks customers for their patience during the restrictions and especially for their efforts to conserve water.

