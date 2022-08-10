Night-time water restrictions to continue in Clonakilty until further notice

Night-time water restrictions are to continue in the Clonakilty area until further notice in order to maintain daily water supply as the decrease in rainfall and the demand during the hot weather is putting water levels in the reservoir at risk.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network and Foxhall Network. High ground and the extremities of the networks would be greatest affected i.e. Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Scartagh, Froe, Caherbeg, Frehanes, and Reenascreena South.

Depending on water levels in the reservoir, the restrictions may be in place over the weekend and they will operate from 11pm to 7am.

The restriction is required to give the reservoir time to replenish and is necessary during this off-peak time, as it is possible that there would be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.

With the majority of areas in West Cork under water supply pressure due to increased demand, Irish Water would is once again asking communities to play their part in conserving water.

Pat Britton of Irish Water, said: 'Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people of Clonakilty, but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours.

We would again like to thank the people of West Cork in general for their support in conserving water, particularly during the hot weather in mid-July and during the busy tourist season. We would ask the public that they continue to conserve over the coming weeks. By reducing the water used, for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the Summer and into Autumn.'

'To help people learn more about saving water we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The free calculator is available on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/calculator where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.

We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.'

Irish Water and Cork County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies, however, the public is still being asked to assist by taking some simple steps to reduce their water use.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie