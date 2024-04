NIGHT-TIME water restrictions that were in effect since last weekend in the Bantry and Kealkill area have now been lifted.

Uise Éireann stated: 'We acknowledge that customers in these areas may have experienced reduced pressure and/or outages and regret any inconvenience to the community, while reservoir levels worked to recover.'

Uisce Éireann water services crews also completed repair works to burst watermains in the Bantry and Kealkill areas.