Night-time water restrictions continue in Clonakilty

CLONAKILTY enters another week of night-time water restrictions this evening.

The restrictions have been in place since last week, with reduced supply for those in the Clonakilty area from 10pm each night until 7am the following morning.

According to Uisce Éireann, 'the restrictions are necessary to maintain a daytime water supply for customers,' while water levels will be reviewed each morning before a decision is made as to continue the restrictions each night.

The areas affected include the entire Clonakilty urban network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe will be affected.

Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said: 'The water restrictions will remain in place this week due to the continued high demand for water in the area, combined with the good whether we are having. These restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day.

'We will continue to review the water levels each morning and keep residents updated. I would again ask customers in West Cork to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone.'

For more updates on local water supply issues, visit the water supply updates section of www.water.ie.