Night in a cell was a ‘wake-up call’

A 23-YEAR-old man had a ‘wake-up call’ after he spent a night in a garda cell at Clonakilty Garda Station after being arrested for being drunk in a public place.

Denis O’Sullivan of Castletown Kinneigh, Enniskeane, pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to being drunk in a public place.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on October 8th last, gardaí in Dunmanway were dealing with a domestic incident at a house on Chapel Street.

‘Mr O’Sullivan was present and was asked to leave by the gardaí. He did leave but gardaí saw him walking back to the house. He was drunk and they arrested him for his own safety,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

Solicitor Flor Murphy, said this was the first time for his client, who is an apprentice carpenter, to be in court.

‘He accepts he was very drunk and had been at a party. He did leave the house but didn’t stay away. The gardaí picked him up for his own safety,’ said Mr Murphy.

He acknowledged that it was probably a ‘wake-up call’ for his client to spend a night in the cell at Clonakilty Garda Station.

‘His mother had to collect him the next day.’

Judge James McNulty said that public order offending is an expensive business in West Cork and said he would need €250 from his own bank account and not his mother’s.

He directed him to pay the money to the court charity fund and dismissed the charge under the Probation Act.