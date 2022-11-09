Next discussion on Bandon’s old TSB building will exclude the press

COUNCIL officials have confirmed that they have specific plans for the former TSB building in Bandon, but the next time they discuss it, the press won’t be invited.

Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) raised the issue at a meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District and said that nothing is happening with what he described as a distinctive building on South Main Street, which the Council purchased several years ago.

‘It’s a very visual and beautiful building and while it has been used for festival launches before and other events, there doesn’t seem to be a plan for it,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

‘It’s an ideal place and the facilities are in place and I think the building has been lying idle for too long. There is also a local group who are keen to develop it as a market house where artists could display their works and hold exhibitions.’

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) agreed and said the proposal to turn it into a market house would be of huge benefit to Bandon.

‘We were all delighted when the Council bought the building and the proposal being bought forward about a market house is an exciting one for Bandon and it could enliven that part of the town, which will also be undergoing major streetscape works in nearby Ballymodan Place,’ said Cllr Coleman.

He said there are a few different ideas floating around about what to do with the building and felt that this idea is the best one being proposed.

‘A public space like this could really help South Main Street,’ he suggested.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) said he was in the building recently and said it was a ‘gross embarrassment’ to see this iconic building in the middle of Bandon town becoming so derelict inside. He added that there are also several buildings in Kinsale that are showing no progress and these include the Kinsale Municipal Hall, the old fire station and the telecoms building in Kinsale.

‘We need something on the agenda to get these projects moving on,’ said Cllr Murphy.

However, senior executive officer Mac Dara O h-Icí said there are fairly specific plans for the building and that the county architect is currently working on them. He added that he hasn’t seen any proposal from a third party group for the building, either.

‘We will be briefing members on the proposal for it before the end of the year and it was always envisaged that it would be a Cork County Council operated building. A funding source for it has emerged only in the last few months,’ said Mr O h-Icí.

Cllr O’Donovan welcomed that a plan is being put in place but added that he would hate for it to be turned into office space as he said Bandon doesn’t need more of that.

Councillors agreed that they would discuss this issue in private meeting, with the press excluded.