New Zealand pub seeks friendly West Cork staff

A BAR owner in New Zealand is looking to recruit West Cork staff after experiencing the region’s hospitality first-hand.

Jacob Henderson was playing rugby in Canada some years back when he visited Clonakilty for what he thought was going to be a few weeks, but ended up being a ‘few great years.’

‘When I arrived, I knew no one. My first day there I went into The Kiltystone Pub. I nursed a Murphy’s at the barmen’s urging, and was introduced to the locals and himself. A week or so later, I was lonely, poor and thinking my dreams of travelling the world were over. I returned to the Kilty Stone and Barry McAdams – the barman – greeted me warmly by name. He’s still a good friend. He poured me a Murphy’s. I belonged, I felt like a local! From that point on, I never looked back.’

Jacob says he tries to mirror the West Cork hospitality in the three bars he now runs with his wife.

‘The level of hospitality, friendliness you experience in West Cork is unmatched anywhere in the world. The labour market is incredibly tight here and I thought there would be nothing better than an Irish presence behind our bars.’

Jacob’s bars are under the ‘Redoubt Bar’ name, with one in Matamata, one in Morrinsville (the home of prime minister Jacinda Ardern) and a third in Tauranga city.

Currently, he’s looking for staff for his pub in Matamata and Tauranga.

Jacob says New Zealand is like Ireland, with less rain: ‘We have the same great sense of humour, and want to have fun. I have been on the receiving end of so much kindness that as well as a great job on offer, I want to pay back the favours I was on the receiving end of, during my time in West Cork.’

For more, email [email protected]