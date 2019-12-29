New youth workers will help boost options in Carrigaline

TWO new youth workers are to be employed in Carrigaline as part of ongoing initiative to restore funding for youth services to pre-2007 levels.

Minster Katherine Zappone announced funding for Cork ETB to provide a targeted youth service in Carrigaline.

Youth clubs and services across the city and county have also benefitted from increased funding in the sector with almost €500,000 distributed in capital and refurbishment grants as part of a national €1.7m allocation.

‘Youth services struggled with cuts to staffing, working hours and equipment funding for a number of years,’ Youth Officer Mick Finn said.

‘But the signs are now much brighter as over €63m was invested this year by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs including almost €3m directly for staff-led operations throughout Cork.

‘In response to issues conveyed to youth workers on the ground – who can often be the ‘one significant adult’ for young people – increased funding has gone into outreach services for children and teenagers living in emergency accommodation as well as to improve supports for LGBTI young people and other targeted areas.’

Cork ETB is hosting a Youthwork Forum to further the conversation with respect to youth needs in Cork. Some 90 youth workers will gather in Pairc Ui Chaoimh to discuss changing trends in youth needs and examine examples of best practice in an information sharing exchange.

‘Cork ETB will continue to operate alongside youth service providers (including Foroige, Youth Work Ireland, Cloyne Diocesan Youth Services, YMCA etc) and schools to try to ensure that changing needs are being met,’ Youth Development Officer Ruth Griffin said.

‘From Beara to Youghal, youth services are operating to support young people outside of school.

‘Work is ongoing to introduce new schemes in geographical areas that require support as well as in specialist niche services to directly impact on changing youth requirements.’