New York bestselling author Leslie Jamison for online interview this Tuesday night

WEST Cork Literary Festival’s latest online event is an interview with bestselling American author Leslie Jamison.

Leslie will be in conversation with writer and RTE journalist Sinéad Gleeson this Tuesday, October 13th at 8pm to celebrate the publication of the paperback edition of her latest collection of essays Make It Scream, Make It Burn.

This event was originally scheduled for this summer’s festival. Following the festival’s inevitable cancellation, the decision was taken to move this event online.

Make It Scream, Make It Burn is a meditation on isolation, longing and the conflicts faced by all those who choose to tell true stories about the lives of others.

A profound exploration of the oceanic depths of longing and obsession, this is a book about why and how we tell stories. It takes the reader deep into the lives of strangers – from a woman healed by the song of ‘the loneliest whale in the world’ to a family convinced their child is a reincarnation of a lost pilot – and asks how we can bear witness to the changing truths of other’s lives while striving to find a deeper connection to the complexities of our own.

For more details and to book, see www.westcorkmusic.ie/events/2020/leslie-jamison-in-convo/ When you have booked, you will automatically receive a link so that you can join the event on the night.