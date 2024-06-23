New watermains will boost growth of Clonakilty

UISCE Éireann has completed a significant project involving the construction of 13.7km of new watermains from Bandon to Clonakilty that it says will enable growth and development in Clonakilty.

Programme manager with Uisce Éireann, Lisa Cogan, said the project will bring ‘substantial benefits through increased capacity to deliver reliable, resilient, and sustainable water services to allow the community in Clonakilty to thrive.’

‘Clonakilty is a vibrant and growing town, and without the required infrastructure the demand for water cannot be met in line with this growth. I would like to thank the people of West Cork for their patience and co-operation during the construction phase of the project,’ she said.

This project involved the construction of 13.7km of new trunk watermain connecting Carhue Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Bandon to Jones Bridge WTP in Clonakilty.

The capacity of treated water available at Carhue Hill WTP means additional supply can be delivered to Clonakilty, while continuing to supply Bandon; all without taking additional water from the Bandon River.

As a result, both areas will be able to continue to facilitate social and economic growth.

For Clonakilty, the additional supply provided by this project will allow for housing to be developed in the short to medium term while also playing an important role in the long-term solution for the town and the surrounding areas.