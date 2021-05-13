New takeaway delivers authentic Asian curries to Skibbereen

Spice House Kitchen is aiming to provide the best quality ingredients and a real taste of Thai and Indian food to West Cork

A brand-new Asian takeaway service has opened its doors in Skibbereen.

Spice House Kitchen is serving authentic Thai and Indian dishes for you to enjoy at home or at your favourite al fresco dining spot.

Gap in the market

Shiju D’cruz, owner of SRJ Retails and Drogheda Spice House, along with Jessily Panicker, who is a co-director and who has been living locally for over 11 years, opened Skibbereen Spice House last January after they saw a gap in the market for a local grocery store serving authentic Asian spices, noodles, sauces and vegetables.

Now they have opened Spice House Kitchen next door to the grocery store, which is located on Bridge Street in the town.

Diverse West Cork

With lots of nationalities living in West Cork, including a big Asian community, many people found themselves travelling to Cork city to buy the fresh spices and vegetables which are essential ingredients in Asian dishes.

When they couldn’t travel during the lockdowns, Shiju began delivering Asian food to West Cork every month and that’s where the joint idea came to open the grocery store.

As customers began buying ingredients in the store, they started asking for recipes of dishes that they could make at home.

The staff began posting some recipes on social media and then they had the idea of going one step further and actually providing the full dishes, and hence Spice House Kitchen was born.

Quality ingredients

The aim of Spice House Kitchen is to provide the best quality ingredients and a real taste of Thai and Indian food.

Everything is fresh and there are no preservatives.

The vegetables are provided by Michael Moore Fruit & Veg in Bantry and the meat is coming from Cork.

Extensive range

The new takeaway menu has an extensive range of dishes. Expect curry dishes such as Massaman, Thai green, Thai red, and Rayong curries, korma, vegetable samosa, pad Thai noodles, crispy chilli chicken and a spice bag.

There will also be weekend specials announced each week. These can be found on the Spice House Kitchen Facebook page.

Spice House Kitchen takeaway is open seven days a week, 4-10pm Monday-Thursday and 4-11pm Friday-Sunday. Both delivery and collection are available.

To place your order, call 028-23453.