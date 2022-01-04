New sustainability payment for farmers located on greenways

A NEW code of best practice for national and regional greenway projects negotiated by the IFA is an important safeguard for farmers whose land is on greenway routes, according to its president Tim Cullinan.

Mr Cullinan said a key part of the code is a new sustainability payment (once-off goodwill payment for early-sign on and co-operation) to each farmer.

The sustainability payment rates are based on five band lengths, with payments ranging from €67.50 per linear metre to €40.90.

‘That is on top of the full value of any land acquired for a greenway as part of a voluntary land acquisition agreement process,’ he said.

‘The farmer’s statutory rights are fully protected if they participate in this voluntary process. They still have full access to mediation and arbitration if there is no agreement on the valuation of the land and compensation for other impacts on their farms,’ he said.

‘IFA and farmers understand the importance of greenways to local communities. However, they can impact significantly on farmers whose lands are along the route.

‘This code allows for a clear engagement process to minimise the impact and disruption to individual farms, along with a sustainability payment to farmers for their co-operation with the project during the construction phase,’ he said.

IFA national environment chairman Paul O’Brien said the new code is very comprehensive and provides detailed information on the procedures involved and the rights of farmers and landowners who may be impacted.

He said an essential aspect of the new code is the use of voluntary land acquisition agreements, in order to avoid the use CPOs, where private lands may need to be acquired to complete a greenway project.

He said that project promoters must work closely with farmers and landowners in a proactive manner that is sensitive to their needs, that maximises their support for, and goodwill towards, any proposed greenway.