New stroke equipment at CUH

CORK University Hospital (CUH) has installed the first ARTIS icono angiography system from Siemens Healthineers in Ireland during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state-of-the-art technology provides high image quality, bolstering stroke and neuroradiology procedures across Ireland. The machine was purchased under the National Equipment Replacement Programme in March.

To meet the evolving needs of patients with neurological impairment in the region, the radiology department at CUH chose to replace the current angiography equipment with the Artis icono biplane from Siemens Healthineers.