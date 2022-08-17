New stamp to commemorate centenary of Michael Collins' death

TO MARK the centenary of the death of Michael Collins, An Post are releasing a special commemorative stamp featuring the revolutionary West Cork leader’s image.

The national (N) rate stamp, designed by Ger Garland, goes on general release tomorrow, Thursday 18th August, and will be available in selected post offices nationwide and at anpost.com/shop.

In a statement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, ‘I welcome An Post’s issue of a single commemorative stamp to mark the centenary of Michael Collins death. It is fitting that an individual such as Michael Collins, who played such a pivotal role in the foundation of our state, should be commemorated in this way.’

The Taoiseach will be an orator at the centenary commemoration service at Béal na Bláth this Sunday 21st August, along with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who said that ‘it is especially fitting that this stamp will be issued by An Post ahead of the centenary of the assassination of Michael Collins.

‘Michael Collins was instrumental in shaping our State. To me, he is first among equals among its founders. He had the courage to take on an Empire forcing it to the negotiating table. He then risked his reputation and his life by working to secure a peace settlement persuading the majority of people to support it.’

The design features photography by C. & L. Walsh, of Michael Collins in military uniform, courtesy of the National Library of Ireland.

An Post have also produced a commemorative First Day Cover (envelope) which carries the new stamp and a specially designed cancellation mark featuring Collins’ name in similar typeface to that on the Béal na Bláth monument.

In a break from tradition, and marking Collins’ Cork background, the cancellation mark includes the designation ‘Corcaigh’.