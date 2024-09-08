New plan brings joy of books to nursing homes

A NEW book club for older people started through Cork County Council’s mobile library service will bring the local community closer to nursing residents.

The new initiative launched in conjunction with that will help to establish book clubs for older people in nursing homes and those attending day care centres around Co Cork.

The chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Drimoleague man Tadhg Daly, welcomed the new initiative and encouraged other local authorities to follow Cork Co Council’s lead. ‘We are bringing the local community closer to our nursing homes, ensuring that everyone has access to enriching experiences, regardless of age,’ he said.

‘Supporting this launch during NHI National Nursing Homes Week is especially meaningful, with over 250 nursing homes participating in the celebrations. It is a perfect opportunity to honour the vibrant lives of residents and the dedicated staff who care for them.’

‘Nursing Home residents look forward to the regular mobile library visits and we look forward to seeing such initiatives rolled out across the country in the future.’

The new free service was launched this week at Amberley Nursing Home and Cottages, one of the many centres that receive regular visits from the Council’s mobile library service. County mayor Joe Carroll encouraged other nursing homes and day care centres to follow their lead. ‘Our libraries host regular talks on a variety of topics such as health and local history, as well as providing a space for knitting and craft groups to meet,’ he said. ‘There are so many benefits associated with being part of a book club, including making new friends, keeping your brain active and young and the joy of discovering new books.’

In recognition of different needs and preferences, multiple formats of books are available to choose from including audiobooks on CD, large print titles, quick reads (adult novellas, from popular authors with buff coloured paper for glare avoidance) and short story collections. It is also possible to download an e-book or e-audio book title through the Borrowbox app where font size can be customised to the readers preference.

Support will be available for activities personnel in nursing homes and day care centres to help organise and set up the book club for their patrons. Books can be delivered by the mobile library, as part of its schedule or collected from the local library.

Cork County Council’s library and arts service currently provides books for 75 book clubs around the county with the majority meeting monthly in a local branch library. It also provides books for a number of private book clubs as well as 70 children’s book clubs.

For a list of available titles, contact [email protected] or call 021 4546499.