New picnic benches help to open up Heir Island for tourists and walkers

NEW picnic benches and seats have been installed around Heir Island for islanders and visitors to rest and enjoy the views.

‘It’s good for walkers coming onto the island, it’s good for people who might come on and have a little picnic on the island because we’ve got two picnic benches now. I think it’s just opening up the island to more people, really,’ said Rosemary Williams, secretary of the Heir Inis Uí Drisceoil Society.

Fishermen, ferrymen, and visitors came together to get the weighty benches onto the island from the boats. ‘It was a massive community effort to get the extremely heavy items on to the island. We used the Heir Island ferry and one other boat,’ Rosemary said.

The benches are made from recycled plastic, are weather resistant, and accessible to all.

Cork County Councils West Cork Islands Community Funding Scheme contributed €2,750 towards the benches.