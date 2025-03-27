Southern Star Ltd. logo
New partner for Clonakilty firm Xeinadin

March 27th, 2025 5:30 PM

By Jackie Keogh

New partner for Clonakilty firm Xeinadin Image
Michael Burke has been made partner, and is based at Xeinadin’s office in Clonakilty.

XEINADIN, one of the leading professional services groups in Ireland and the UK, has announced the promotion of Michael Burke to partner at the company’s office in Clonakilty.

Xeinadin also announced that Derek Tyner, Teresa Oliver and Jamie Walker have been promoted to directors.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, the company said Michael Burke has vast experience providing assurance and advisory services across a wide range of business sectors.

He is well versed in dealing with agricultural co-operatives, construction financial services companies, credit unions, solicitors, and SMEs. 

Michael has worked at Crowley and McCarthy – which is now part of Xeinadin – since 1999.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland, an associate of the Irish Tax Institute, and holds a BSc in accounting from University College Cork.

Sandra Clarke, managing partner said: ‘Michael has shown huge commitment to Xeinadin and has been pivotal in building strong and trusted relationships with its client’s base.

‘His level of expertise particularly in the agricultural and construction sectors has been invaluable to the growth of our Xeinadin office in Clonakilty and the wider business, and we look forward to seeing him prosper in his new role.’

Derry Crowley, the company’s CEO said strong businesses need strong leaders to support and lead their teams.

