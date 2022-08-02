New parish appointments announced for Diocese of Cork & Ross

The Diocese of Cork & Ross has announced the planned changes for the diocese as part of the 16 Families of Parishes.

The move will see priests appointed to new parishes this coming September, while some parishes will no longer have a resident parish priest. For example, Fr Tom Hayes of Enniskeane and Ballineen will now be a resident of Clonakilty Parish and will be Co-PP of the family of parishes of Ardfield and Rathbarry, Barryroe, Clonakilty, Kilmeen and Castleventry, Rosscarbery and Timoleague, while Monsignor Aidan O'Driscoll from Clonakilty Parish will now be Co-PP resident in Carrigaline.

Bishop of Cork & Ross Rev Fintan Gavin said this will involve more parishes working together and that each priest will be resident in a particular parish but ministering across the whole family of parishes.

'It will involve parishes working much more closely together and sharing their gifts, talents and resources including their priests,' he said.

