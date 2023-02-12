News

New manager of Liss Ard Estate

February 12th, 2023 11:40 AM

By Southern Star Team

Alexi Argyris has vast experience working in luxury hotels.

LISS Ard Estate has announced the appointment of Alexi Argyris as its new general manager. 

Alexi (pictured) was born in Greece and educated in England and is a hotelier with over 22 years’ experience in the luxury industry. 

In the UK he has worked in Claridge’s and Lucknam Park, and with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in Paris, California, and Saint Barts. He has come to West Cork from Greece, having been general manager of The Rooster Wellness & Lifestyle Resort.

‘My passion for hospitality is simple,’ he said. ‘It’s all about the people; from guests who visit the hotel, the employees who work there, and the partners and suppliers. I’m a big advocate of working with local businesses, as I’m a firm believer that this brings the best of people and their pride in their work.’

It was the people who attracted him to West Cork.  

‘As a first timer to Ireland, my family and I are taken back by the humble and warm hospitality that everyone brings,’ he said. Away from work, Alexi and his wife, Marilu, enjoy travelling with their son Niko. 

***

