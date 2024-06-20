New Kinsale Library shortlisted in bid to be Ireland’s favourite building

KINSALE Library has been shortlisted in the RIAI Architecture Awards and is in the running to be named Ireland’s favourite building or public space for 2024.

The new library is located in the James O’Neill Building (Old Mill) in the heart of the town and is one of 42 projects through to the finals of the Public Choice Awards. The RIAI awards celebrate excellence in the design and delivery of buildings by registered architects.

Kinsale Library was designed inhouse by Cork County Council’s architects department.

The €4.8m project saw the transformation of the three-storey Old Mill from a boarded-up shell of a 19th century grain store into an innovative public library and exhibition space.

County mayor Frank O’Flynn has ecouraged people to cast their vote for Kinsale Library by visiting www.riai.ie before Wednesday, June 19th.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Valerie O’Sullivan added, “Creating a new public library and exhibition space for Kinsale was a longstanding objective of Cork County Council’s Development Plan. The Old Mill was built sometime between 1840 and 1800, it was badly damaged by fire on two occasions before it was acquired by us. We now have an incredible, state-of-the-art space that is used by people of all ages.”

The winners will be announced by RIAI President Sean Mahon at a ceremony held in the National Gallery of Ireland on Friday June 21st.