New HSE south west region is unveiled

Cork and Kerry’s new health region, the HSE South West, was launched recently, replacing the structures of the South/Southwest Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

The region is one of six to be created across the country, and is intended, says the HSE, so that patients can be cared for closer to home regardless of their needs.

HSE South West is responsible for delivering all health and social care services across Cork and Kerry, including hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ surgeries, community and social care services, and voluntary sector services.

The HSE South West regional executive officer, Dr Andy Phillips, said that the launch represented an important landmark in the delivery of Sláintecare, but acknowledged there was much work to do in reducing waiting times, particularly for children with disabilities.

‘Our whole team is focused on ensuring that the people of Cork and Kerry are proud of their health services,’ he said.