New flights announced from Cork to Bristol

CORK airport has announced a new service to Bristol, which will fly six times per week.

The new service will be operated by Emerald Airlines, exclusive operator of the Aer Lingus Regional service, and will commence from April 26th.

The new route will bolster connectivity between the south of Ireland and the south west of the UK, and was welcomed by Cork airport's managing director, Niall MacCarthy: 'The Bristol route from Cork has huge pent-up demand for leisure and business customers travelling in both directions.

'Emerald airlines will deliver a top-class service and I am confident that people across the south of Ireland will strongly support this new service.'

The service to Bristol brings the total number of routes offered to passengers at Cork airport to 45, serving the UK, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, and Croatia.