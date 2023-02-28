News

New flights announced from Cork to Bristol

February 28th, 2023 12:12 PM

By Dylan Mangan

Celebrating the announcement by Emerald Airlines (operating as Aer Lingus Regional) of a new service from Cork to Bristol are, from left: Mary Christie, Customer Service Agent, Aer Lingus; Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development, Cork Airport; Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport; Geraldine Gokul, Operations Supervisor, Aer Lingus and Roy O’Driscoll, Deputy Managing Director, Cork Airport. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

Share this article

CORK airport has announced a new service to Bristol, which will fly six times per week.

The new service will be operated by Emerald Airlines, exclusive operator of the Aer Lingus Regional service, and will commence from April 26th.

The new route will bolster connectivity between the south of Ireland and the south west of the UK, and was welcomed by Cork airport's managing director, Niall MacCarthy: 'The Bristol route from Cork has huge pent-up demand for leisure and business customers travelling in both directions.

'Emerald airlines will deliver a top-class service and I am confident that people across the south of Ireland will strongly support this new service.'

The service to Bristol brings the total number of routes offered to passengers at Cork airport to 45, serving the UK, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, and Croatia.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.