New five-star accommodation for Dan and Mazzy

THE UK couple who were locked down in a layby near Glengarriff have thanked The Southern Star for getting them a new home which is off-road and near the sea.

Dan Holdsworth and Mazzy Holder had been parked up in the Caha Pass in their motorhome since mid-March.

The YouTubers have been sharing their travel adventures online for the past two years and were in West Cork when pandemic restrictions hit.

As reported previously in The Southern Star their flagging spirits were lifted when local postman Mike O’Shea delivered a parcel of Yorkshire beer and chocolate to their motorhome door – even the the package was simply addressed: To the bored people, in the bored motor home, the Layby, Lickeen West.

But they were starting to feel very deflated when, after the recent government announcement, they realised they couldn’t hit the road again until at least August.

That was until the owners of Hungry Hill camp site in Adrigole, Owen and Barbara Johnston, read about their plight in The Southern Star and offered them a free pitch in their site. In fact, they have the full run of the camp site, as it’s closed to the public.

‘Owen drove up to us in the layby, having read the story, and invited us to stay in their camp site,’ they said.

They described their new location as ‘magical,’ and a ‘totally new experience,’ and they even have the sea 100 metres away, as well as a shop around the corner.

‘Things are really looking up for us and we have The Star to thank!’ they said.

Owen and Barbara took over the campsite in 2013, after having had a holiday home in the area for years.

‘We’re caravanners and motorhomers ourselves for 40 years and didn’t like to think of someone being in this situation so we were happy to help,’ said Owen.

‘Lots of our friends have sold their homes and live permanently in a motorhome and travel around so it’s not uncommon now,’ he added.

Right now they’re preparing to reopen in July for what, he said, will be a short season.