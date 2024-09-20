New ceo for Mercy University Hospital

THE Board of Directors of Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has announced the appointment of Margaret McKiernan as chief executive officer.

Ms McKiernan brings over 25 years of experience in the acute hospital sector to the role, most recently serving as MUH’s director of nursing since 2016. In this capacity, she played a key role in the executive management of the hospital, overseeing capital developments and the patient experience pathway.

A registered general nurse with a distinguished career spanning clinical and leadership roles in Ireland and the UK, Ms McKiernan’s professional and academic qualifications include an MSc in Nursing and a post graduate qualification in Intensive Care and Coronary Care Nursing. Her clinical background lies in critical care nursing, with specialist interests in healthcare communication, end-of-life care, and inclusion health.

Ms McKiernan represents acute hospitals nationally on the HSE/Irish Hospice Foundation Oversight Group and is the acute hospital representative in Cork on the LGBT Interagency Group. She established the Sanctuary Hospital Group within Mercy University Hospital which has hospital and interagency membership to support the delivery of HSE Inclusion Health priorities.

‘I am honoured to take up this position and to lead Mercy University Hospital into its next chapter. My commitment is to build upon our strong foundation of compassionate, patient-centred care while embracing innovation and collaboration to best serve our community. Working with partners across health, social care and the voluntary sector, I will guide the hospital’s ambition to provide the right services to meet the health and care needs of our communities both now and in years to come,’ she said.

Ann Doherty, chair of the Mercy University Hospital board, added: ‘Margaret’s qualifications, clinical expertise and decades of experience speak for themselves. We are confident that her leadership will guide MUH towards continued success in providing exceptional

patient care.’