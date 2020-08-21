New bus routes are added

SINCE last weekend Bus Éireann has been running two additional Expressway 51 services from Cork to Limerick and Galway, serving Shannon Airport and Ennis, seven days a week.

These coaches will depart Cork at 12.25pm and 2.25pm daily and Galway at 7.05am and 9.05am.

‘Expressway services were reduced by 14% through the Covid-19 crisis, and we have been experiencing high demand on some services in recent weeks,’ said a spokersperson. ‘We are very pleased to have been able to reorganise resources, with the support of the National Transport Authority, to deliver two extra services on the Cork/Limerick /Galway route, keeping Ireland connected.

We’d like to thank customers once again for their understanding and remind people of the Covid-19 prevention measures in place on all public transport – a maximum of 50% capacity, and compulsory face coverings throughout your journey.’