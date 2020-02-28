New books for renowned local authors due out this autumn

TWO local writers’ much-anticpated new books are about to hit the shelves.

Clonakilty writer Louise O’Neill has announced her new book After the Silence will hit shelves this August, and she says it’s her favourite yet.

Meanwhile, presenter and author Graham Norton’s latest novel Home Stretch will be published in October.

Louise O’Neill returned to social media after a lengthy absence to make the announcement and described the book, her fifth, as being like ‘Big Little Lies, with Making A Murderer thrown in for good measure.’

Her post got nearly 2,000 likes on Instagram alone.

Louise has always had a massive online following who tuned in for her wit and style, but despite her popularity she quit social media after she said the negativity from trolling had begun to impact her emotional health.

This new book is set on Inisún, an island off West Cork and she said: ‘I know you’re not allowed to pick a favourite of your novels but … this is it. This is my favourite. I’m so proud of this book and I hope you’ll like it too.’

Celebrities like Vogue Williams and Amy Huberman were among those to congratulate her.

Meanwhile, Bandon man Graham Norton says his third book is his most personal yet.

It’s set in 1987 in a ‘small Irish community’ which is is preparing for the wedding of two of its young inhabitants.

It begins with a catastrophic accident. Three people survive, but they are left examining if they are really the lucky ones. He said previously that West Cork is a huge inspiration for his writing.

