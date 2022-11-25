New boat for search and rescue team thanks to local donations

THE generosity of the people of West Cork has provided the Underwater Search and Rescue service with vital new life-saving equipment.

The service – which took possession of a new 7.8m Redbay Rib at a cost of €100,000 last week – was initially formed in response to the Tit Bonhomme tragedy in which five fishermen perished and, today, it has 12 certified search and rescue divers.

Aodh O’Donnell, the organisation’s treasurer, was first in the water on the night of January 15th 2012.

‘Despite the huge emergency response it was clear that we needed to have a dedicated and co-ordinated service locally on a 24/7 basis,’ said Aodh, and the Underwater Search and Rescue service was formed, officially, two years later, while Union Hall has also got its own RNLI lifeboat.

John Murphy, chairman of the group said: ‘We have been on many operations since the Tit Bonhomme tragedy and in each case the goal is the same – to bring the loved one back to their family.’

Fundraising at the time of the Tit Bonhomme provided the seed money for the service.

‘With about €3,000 from that fund, plus money that the members contributed themselves, we invested €8,000 in buying dive gear,’ said Aodh.

‘It didn’t cover everything but our members were only too happy to provide any other gear and boats that were needed. We started with 10 members, some of whom have since retired and relocated, but today we have 11 certified male divers and one woman as part of our team.’

John said: ‘The arrival of the new Rib gives us the reach and autonomy to respond to incidents and a solid base to expand the team further.

‘While the diving on some of these operations can be complex and at times difficult, it is fantastic to know that the people of West Cork are behind us.

‘I know I speak for all the divers in the unit when I say that we are all extremely grateful for the many people and organisations in West Cork who have donated to the unit over the past few years.’

Aodh said the organisation is not one person, but a team that continues to work extremely well together.

‘And each one of us is extremely grateful for the generosity of the people of West Cork who raised the money through fundraising activities and charitable donations.’

The group are holding an open day at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on December 11th between 11am to and 2.30pm. Pride of place will be the new Redbay Boats Stormforce 7.4 diving and search and rescue Rib.

‘Members of the unit will be on hand on the day to answer any questions and can explain what it takes to become a search and recovery diver,’ said John.