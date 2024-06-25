New Astroturf pitch opens at Dunderrow National School

DUNDERROW National School celebrated the grand opening of their brand new Astroturf pitch with pupils, staff, parents, sponsors and friends of the school.

It was more than appropriate that the oldest child in the school, Benjamin Graves and the youngest child, Indie McCarthy cut the ribbon to unveil this state of the art sports facility after it was blessed by Fr Robert Young.

School principal Tríona Hannon said that physical education is a cornerstone of their curriculum which promotes teamwork, discipline and overall wellbeing.

‘This remarkable achievement became a reality with huge fundraising from parents, children and the Dunderrow and Kinsale community. The main sponsors were Lilly, Citris and Containment Service Providers,’ she said.

‘The Board of Management at the school has a commitment to excellence and this is evident in every corner of the school, and this new Astroturf pitch will benefit children for many years to come.’

The pupils of the school sang songs, while chairperson of the fundraising committee, Seamus McCarthy, spoke highly of the children, while the children themselves spoke of the positive impact the new Astroturf pitch is having for them during play.