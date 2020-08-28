Network Cork Award success for two West Cork businesswomen

TWO West Cork business women are celebrating after they each picked up Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards at a virtual awards ceremony that took place this afternoon.

Madeleine Murray , co-founder of the Kinsale-based Change by Degrees was awarded the 'Emerging New Business' award for the social enterprise’s ambition and focus on developing new ways of living sustainably, while Jenny Murphy, who lives in Clonakilty, won the 'Business Innovation' award and was commended for her creative and unique business model,

Linda O'Connell of the Society of St Vincent de Paul Ireland was awarded the 'Overall Businesswoman of the Year' award.

Speaking on the winners, Network Ireland Cork’s president, Marguerite O'Sullivan said: 'From migrating to an online business to designing sustainability solutions, the 2020 winners of the Network Ireland Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards are hugely diverse but are linked through their exceptional leadership, creativity and resilience. This has been a year unlike any other. The pandemic has been an epic test of character and determination for so many — the pressure has been daunting and the need to pivot while staying energised and focused never more important. In the face of certain challenges, our winners have looked outwards, and showed great strength. A huge congratulations to each and every one and we look forward to them all representing Cork at the national finals next month.'

The winners across all categories will go forward for the Network Ireland Business Awards on 2 October.

Network Ireland Cork is a not-for-profit Cork organisation that is the largest branch of Network Ireland in the country.